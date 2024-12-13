News by Sharelle Burt Beer And Wine Sale In Maryland’s Grocery Stores Met With Criticism From Business Owners Think this will go over well?







Maryland Gov. Wes Moore took a step forward in support of allowing beer and wine to be sold in grocery stores across the state, and local business owners aren’t too happy, WBALTV 11 reported.

The Free State is one of ​​three states that still ban beer sales and one of 10 that ban the sale of wine in grocery stores. In a statement, Moore said the change of heart is putting the consumer first. “Maryland is one of a handful of states in the nation where consumers can only buy beer and wine from specialized stores—resulting in less consumer choice and putting our stores at a disadvantage,” the governor said on X.

“Lifting this ban puts the consumers first, and ensures fair competition in the marketplace.”

Maryland is one of only states in the nation that bans the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores – it's time for a change.



Lifting this ban puts people first and makes us more competitive. I look forward to working with our legislative partners to pass this overdue change. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) December 11, 2024

However, business owners aren’t feeling it. Licensed Beverage Association legislative co-chair and Monaghan’s Pub owner, Jack Milani, called the decision disheartening. “I’ve been doing it for 34 years, and we’ve never had a governor that stepped into it like this,” Milani said.

“We would’ve thought, if nothing else, let’s have a discussion about it. And it just didn’t happen for whatever reason.”

Owner of Wells Discount Liquors, JoAnn Hyatt, says she is “adamantly opposed” to Moore’s potential changes. As her family has run the small-owned business for 70 years, Hyatt is highly familiar with such legislation and said if it moves forward, it will put too many businesses at risk of closing. “The trickle-down effect is devastating if this happens. It truly is. People don’t understand — tons of stores will go out of business,” she said.

“They will not be able to survive — 53 lots of stores will have to cut their staff in half. I probably won’t need half of my staff.”

According to CBS News, the Maryland General Assembly will consider amending the law during the upcoming legislative session, beginning on January 8, 2025. A similar bill was considered in 2021, requiring grocery stores to qualify for a liquor license and for the stores to offer a full line of products from numerous categories located in “priority funding areas.”

Legislation sponsor Democrat Sen. Cory McCray of Baltimore understands where the small business owners are coming from, but argues that they can co-exist alongside major grocers with beer and wine sales. “Just making sure everybody has the ability to compete and making sure that everybody has access is one of the things we’re looking for,” McCray said.

“I think it is incumbent upon us to know that our small businesses and our grocery stores can co-exist, they can thrive, they can grow and this is a win-win for Maryland.”

Popular grocer Wegmans and industry groups like Maryland Retailers Alliance, Maryland Association of Chain Drug Stores, and Maryland Food Industry Council all welcome the change. Wegmans said they “support giving Maryland consumers access to wine and beer in grocery stores.”

