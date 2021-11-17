Wesley Snipes’ Doppelganger Has People Doing a Double-Take

Does Wesley Snipes have a twin?

A sighting recently had social media reacting to a man who is the spitting image of the comic book hero Blade, played by Snipes. Well if you squint a little, you can see it…

A Twitter user who uses the handle Detective Drip posted a photograph of a man who could have been Snipes’ stunt double on the set of Blade.

This the most securing guard I’ve ever see. pic.twitter.com/BE3lorGabZ — Detective Drip (@ImKindaFunny901) November 15, 2021

There is no indication about when or where the photo was taken. We don’t even know if this is a costume or if the fake twin just happened to be dressed this way while in public. Whatever the reason, Twitter had a ball reacting to the pic.

this is actually blade’s adopted son: gun https://t.co/4migB5TTTt — Sockzie (@SocksAbound) November 17, 2021

They know nothing of Charleston WVs very own blade, seen in the halls of Town Center Mall https://t.co/xZYrI3Sg05 — Drendawg (@MrDrennen) November 16, 2021

this is the only mf that could whoop Blade’s ass https://t.co/Wim2FijYSH — FLEXXAS (Country House Music) 🤠 (@FLEXXASmusic) November 16, 2021

This is how you have to dress as a security guard in the marvel universe https://t.co/kCCRw6sSj0 — stevanović (@supportsteven) November 16, 2021

Someone said, “Omar’s coming.” And I can’t!!!🤣🤣 https://t.co/Oa7xKV9F6d — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) November 16, 2021

Omar Little turned his life around fr 🥲 https://t.co/dNGpfbmmn4 — Everybody Loves Figs (@RaymondBarrone) November 17, 2021

Blade reboot looks like it might be fire https://t.co/GcOGJoFT5b — silversky545 (@TheSilversky545) November 16, 2021

The officers at the TLO in Philly last night 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vlJvD0Evnn — Mona Love (@Dntcalmewhitgrl) November 16, 2021

Y’all know Blade ? This is his brother Knife https://t.co/Ox67lZZIP9 — Don Toñito 🇲🇽🇸🇻 (@MoonManTony) November 16, 2021

This how I protect my virginity https://t.co/ZM7iWpsO0L — MoneyAmri (@AmriPrudence) November 16, 2021

There is just so much to unpack here https://t.co/wXEfkL5Xj6 — Van Barr Jr 🎙 (@VanBarrJr) November 16, 2021

The new Blade looks crazy https://t.co/nwjn5bjhJm — Ian “Pompey” Pomfret (@TheIanMMA) November 16, 2021

If this dude is at the door, I’m not going in. It’s obviously dangerous af in there. https://t.co/CFty431vUn — Ahmad Childress (@AhmadChildress) November 16, 2021

Someone said this is Blades cousin “Cutlass” 😂😂 https://t.co/oikmY32m2x — DXJ (@Dylanjames15) November 16, 2021

Omar as the feds? https://t.co/DBZsZd15Tk — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 16, 2021

This is the level of security we use to protect our Legendary Burger recipe… 👀🍔 https://t.co/0DBQ5348YJ — Hard Rock Cafe (@HardRock) November 16, 2021

WHAT ARE THE KNEEPADS FOR??? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6IkuXWq3hy — Nigel (@JaHoe_) November 16, 2021

this ain’t blade this is pocket knife https://t.co/uPh6VK57XF — mtn dew® game fuel® enthusiast 🃏 (@lMSORRYWOMEN) November 16, 2021

I wonder what Snipes has to say about this!