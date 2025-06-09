News by Kandiss Edwards Westside Works Offers Free Certification Courses In Technology There are four concentrations offered in the program







An Atlanta job hub is offering free technology training for Georgia residents.

The Westside Works program is supported by the nonprofit Per Scholas. Per Scholas has facilitated tuition-free job training for over 30 years and is working with this initiative to continue bring to opportunity to the city of Atlanta.

Per Scholas makes gaining new skills and “unlocking potential” accessible by offering multiple online certification programs. The initiative also connects students with mentors and potential employers.

The four concentrations offered in the program are: IT Support, Software Engineering, AWS re/Start, Salesforce administrator or IT Data Center Technician.

While prior knowledge in the respective technology fields is not required, it is encouraged. Applicants should be aware that not all are eligible, as each candidate must divulge current income and go through a multi-tiered admissions process.

Admissions Process:

Eligibility Form: Confirming basic information and gauging interest of applicants. Admissions Overview: an opportunity for applicants to preview the program’s offerings. Assessments: A general knowledge in your area of interest may be required. Behavioral Interview: Staff will evaluate applicants to make sure there is alignment in potential students and their chosen program. Interview Questions: A written interview query that will be turned in before the person-to-person evaluation. Pre-work: Some locations require applicants show their commitment and aptitude to grasp the material, as some programs last no more than 15 weeks. Admissions: If all goes well, in this step, the transition from applicant to student begins.

TEKSystems is partnering with Per Scholas for a ‘Data Center Technician’ track in Atlanta. You'll develop a solid foundation in networking, data operations, and IT infrastructure management.



A great opportunity for those trying to change their career. https://t.co/8mZB72fKsB — B (@T3chnicalB) March 2, 2025

Multiple students have attested to the training and given testimonials praising the program. Stephanie Ogwo spoke with 11 Alive about the effectiveness of the program and its support structure.

“Some of the things that stood out to me that made it something that I was really interested in doing is that in addition to what you learn you have that aspect of well-rounded support in terms of professional and personal development,” Ogwo said.

Ogwo’s previous career was in the shipping industry. As the industry became less reliable, she began to look for new opportunities. As such, Ogwo enrolled in the 15-week software engineering course and has since found full-time employment.

Atlanta was recently named the “Smartest City” due to its growth in technology infrastructure and tech careers. The city has the fourth-highest internet upload and download speeds among major U.S. cities. The city ranks third in IoT companies per capita and fifth in AI companies per capita. Additionally, Atlanta has 643 tech jobs per 10,000 people, the seventh-highest rate in the nation. Pro Scholas is adding to those numbers one free training at a time.

