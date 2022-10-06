Rihanna Is ‘Nervous’ Ahead of Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is gearing up for her return to the main stage, but she admits to being a little “nervous” about her first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Paparazzi caught up with Rihanna Tuesday as she was shopping at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles and asked how she feels about February’s performance.

“I’m nervous but I’m excited,” Rihanna told TMZ.

When asked if her beau A$AP Rocky would join her as a special guest, the pop star responded, “Maybe, girl.”

Rihanna fans are anxiously awaiting the Super Bowl since it’ll be her first time performing live since 2018, NME reported. Many anticipate new music from the Barbados native, whose last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

The “Diamonds” singer has spent the last six years expanding her beauty and fashion empire, taking part in charitable efforts, and becoming a mother. In May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child.

The couple has kept the baby’s name, gender, and identity under wraps. In recent weeks, Rihanna and Rocky have been spotted enjoying date nights in New York City and Los Angeles.

Most recently, Rihanna and Rocky were photographed at a European restaurant in West Hollywood to celebrate the rapper’s 34th birthday. The Fenty Beauty owner was also in New York City supporting her boyfriend during his performance at Rolling Loud.

With Rihanna set to headline the Super Bowl, many are expecting a series of special guests to join her on stage. The ball is in Rih’s court on whether or not she’ll fill her set with special guests or satisfy her fans will a set full of new music and her classic hits.

Rihanna’s halftime performance follows Dr. Dre’s 2022 set with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent. Jay-Z has clearly been pulling some strings for the NFL in the halftime department.