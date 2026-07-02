Technology by Sidnee Michelle Privacy Update: WhatsApp Shifts To Usernames Over Phone Numbers usernames will allow people to connect without revealing their personal phone numbers, adding another layer of privacy to conversations.







WhatsApp users will soon be able to communicate without sharing their phone numbers as Meta prepares to launch usernames, a feature the company says is designed to strengthen privacy for the messaging platform’s more than three billion users worldwide, FastCompany reports.

Meta announced June 29, that it has begun allowing eligible users to reserve unique WhatsApp usernames ahead of the feature’s broader rollout later this year. The company said early reservations are intended to help users secure preferred usernames before the feature becomes widely available. According to Meta, usernames will allow people to connect without revealing their personal phone numbers, adding another layer of privacy to conversations.

The rollout is occurring in phases, and availability will vary by region. Meta said users whose accounts have access to the feature can create a unique username through their account settings. Usernames must be between three and 35 characters, be unique, and comply with the platform’s naming requirements. Meta has not announced a specific date for when the feature will be available to all users.

The company said the update is intended to reduce the need to exchange phone numbers when starting new conversations. Unlike many social media platforms, WhatsApp will not include a public directory of usernames or recommend accounts for users to follow.

Instead, Meta said someone must know another person’s exact username before initiating contact. The company also said users will have the option to enable a username key, an additional security feature that requires a verification code before receiving first-time messages through a username.

Announcing the feature, Meta said, “For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people you want to contact you will know.”

The company also said businesses, creators, and organizations will be able to reserve usernames that align with their existing Facebook and Instagram identities to maintain consistent branding across Meta’s platforms.

Privacy experts have long advocated for reducing the use of personal phone numbers as digital identifiers because they can expose users to unwanted contact, scams, and other security risks.

Meta said the introduction of usernames is part of its broader effort to give users more control over how they connect with others while maintaining the end-to-end encryption that has become a hallmark of WhatsApp. The company said the global rollout will continue throughout 2026 as additional users gain access to the feature.

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