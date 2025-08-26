News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wheelchair-bound Woman Forgotten And Locked Inside Atlanta Clinic By Staff The woman says staff walked past her room multiple times without checking on her.







A wheelchair-bound woman claims she was forgotten and locked inside an Atlanta clinic after it closed.

Ankita Mackin was stuck on her exam table at the Hanger Clinic for hours, unable to move due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Mackin said she could only find help after rolling off the table to crawl to her phone charger.

Before the ordeal, Mackin was transported to the clinic for a brace-fitting appointment to straighten her feet. She assumed the staff would help her secure transportation back home once she finished. However, no one came to check in on her, leaving her in the room to fend for herself.

“So, I’m thinking that, ‘OK, well they know I’m finished so they’re going to call transportation to come back and get me,’” explained Mackin to 11Alive.

The woman thankfully had her charger on her, or else she may have spent the evening in the medical facility. She saw staff walk by as she dozed off, waking up as everyone left the building. She yelled out for help, but no one answered.

“I’m still waiting, waiting, waiting, and the next thing you know, it went quiet, it gets quiet,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know. Lord knows I hope they didn’t lock me in this building.”

She put her body at risk to get out of there, saying the fall hurt her back. She called 911 several times to no response, FaceTiming her daughters right after, who came to her rescue. The Atlanta police and medical personnel arrived shortly after the women did.

Now, Mackin and her family are questioning Hanger Clinic about their negligence. They want to know how they could leave without ensuring all patients had left the building.

“Like, who locks up the building? No one walks around to check each room,” expressed her daughter, Yahkia.

Mackin went to Grady Hospital to inspect her injuries, later checking out of the center. However, she still feels traumatized by the ordeal and feels unsafe in a place of care.

When the new outlet also inquired about the situation, the Atlanta clinic stated HIPAA laws prevented them from speaking on it. It remains unclear if Mackin will take legal action against Hanger.

RELATED CONTENT: Rick Ross Ensures Wheelchair Accessibility For Upcoming Car Show