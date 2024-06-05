Whiteness Strikes At Graduation As Dad Deads Daughter’s Hand-Shake With Black Superintendent 

A Wisconsin high school has filed disorderly conduct charges against a white father who got physical to stop his daughter from shaking the hand of a Black superintendent during a graduation ceremony.

The father, whose name was withheld to protect the student, was escorted out of Baraboo High School’s graduation on Friday, May 31, after he stormed the stage while his daughter stepped up to accept her diploma.

According to the footage caught on video, the father cut off his daughter, who was set to shake the hand of district Superintendent Rainey Briggs, a Black man, WISC News reports.

The student’s father, who wore a white polo shirt and a baseball cap, the grabbed Briggs by his right arm and pushed him away.

“That’s my daughter,” he could be heard saying.

“You better get up off me, man,” Briggs replied. “Get away from me, bro.”

School staff stepped in, along with three Baraboo police officers and a school resource officer, to escort the man off the stage and out of the building.

“I don’t want her touching him,” the man could be heard saying.

There appeared to be no issue when the student shook the hands of School Board President Kevin Vodak, board members Gwynne Peterson, Katie Kalish, and Amy DeLong, and Baraboo High School Principal Steve Considine. However, when the student approached Briggs, the only Black faculty member on the stage, the disgruntled father stormed the stage.

District spokesperson Hailey Wagner said a disorderly conduct charge for the man was sent to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members is a top priority,” Wagner said.

According to WISC NEWS, there have been complaints about Briggs and other administrators from the school board and residents. Many community members want Vodak recalled before his possible re-election next spring.

