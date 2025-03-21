Global by Kandiss Edwards White German Woman Cosplaying As Black Intends To Move To Africa Martina Big, known as Malaika, has worked tirelessly to appear as Black woman. She now intends to live amongst them.







Martina Big, a German-born white woman who identifies as Black, plans to relocate to Africa, Wales Online reported.

Calling herself Malaika, she is known for her unnaturally dark skin tone. Malaika has worked extensively to replicate the features of Black women. She has undergone melanin injections and extensive tanning sessions in an effort to emulate their appearance.

The self-described model, who was born with pale skin, said she is currently deciding where to settle on the continent. Malaika claims that fans of her aesthetic choices from several African countries have encouraged her to move.

“We have received invitations from fans in many African countries, and so it hasn’t been easy to choose,” Malaika said. “Currently, we have Kenya and Namibia on our shortlist. My husband and I had already planned to emigrate a few years ago, but then the pandemic hit.”

Five years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malaika said she feels ready to move forward. She is married to Michael Groß, who has reportedly undergone similar melanin injections. Though Groß is supportive of Malaika’s choices in appearance, she admits he was not in favor of the move.

Malaika claims she receives significant attention during her visits to Africa and feels a “strong connection” to the continent.

“Though I never walk around alone — my husband always accompanies me — every time I’ve visited Africa, I’ve felt at home and overwhelmed by the response,” she said. “Once, as I got out of a taxi, a fan recognized me, and a short time later, I was surrounded by a whole crowd of people wanting to take selfies and asking many questions. I can’t wait to live there.”

Malaika first gained public attention in 2017 after undergoing a series of body modifications. The melanin injections — which are not approved by many regulatory bodies — are intended to darken her skin permanently. She has also had lip fillers and other cosmetic procedures to alter her facial features.

The surgery enthusiast is planning on getting her nose widened, as well as buttocks enhancements, before making the journey. The soon-to-be African resident believes European doctors are better suited for her surgery needs.

“My husband and I are still working on the schedule. It’s especially important that I have my surgeries done here in Europe beforehand. Since I want my surgeries very extreme, I don’t know any surgeons in Africa who can do those,” she said.

Malaika has experienced an immense amount of backlash since being introduced to the public in 2017. She notes that the majority of the criticism comes from the United States. However, Malaika said she does not indulge in the opinions of others.

“People say things like, ‘You’re white, you’ll never be Black,’ or say my skin is ‘Blackface.’ But I don’t take these comments to heart,” she said.

