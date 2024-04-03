Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Says Transgender Day Of Visibility Always Falls On March 31

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed President Joe Biden’s proclamation of Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) during the White House press briefing on Monday, April 1.

Jean-Pierre stated that TDOV, which landed on Easter Sunday this year, always falls on March 31 and clarified that Easter Sunday varies each year.

When asked about the criticism from conservatives, Jean-Pierre expressed surprise at the misinformation that has circulated. “Every year, for the past several years, on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is marked…Easter falls on different Sundays…every year. And this year, it happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day. And so, that is the simple fact,” she said.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that “as a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American.” She referenced a 2021 tweet from Fox, which celebrated Trans Day of Visibility and expressed gratitude for the network’s harmony with President Biden’s recognition of TDOV.

Trans Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people, their contributions to society and raising awareness of discrimination they face. To all the transgender men, women and non-binary folx, we see you and stand with you. #TransDayOfVisibility #TVForAll pic.twitter.com/qpYIucSRya — FOX (@FOXTV) March 31, 2021

Furthermore, Jean-Pierre firmly stated, “President Biden will never abuse his faith or — for political purposes or for profit…“That is not what this administration is about. That is not what being a leader is about. And this misinformation out there … it’s bad. And it is dividing — it is caused to divide us.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock also weighed in on the controversy, blasting Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson for seemingly trying to “divide” the country over the issue. Warnock, a Baptist pastor, noted the importance of dedicating a day to amplify the transgender community and the varying dates of Easter each year.

“Apparently the Speaker finds trans people abhorrent.”@SenatorWarnock reacts to Republicans, including Speaker Johnson, criticizing President Biden for observing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, although it’s always marked on March 31. pic.twitter.com/0oF5GzMVgL — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 31, 2024

His reaction on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday followed a tweet from Johnson, who claimed the Biden White House has “betrayed the central tenet of Easter – which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ” by celebrating the new Trans holiday on Easter Sunday.

International Transgender Day of Visibility was first introduced in 2009.