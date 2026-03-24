Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman White House Plops Christopher Columbus Statue On Grounds In New Way To Honor Infamous Figure The statue is another attempt for Trump to re-envision history that aligns with his version of America.







Outside an office building on White House grounds now lies a statue of one of America’s polarizing historical figures, Christopher Columbus.

While the celebration of Columbus has faded in the past decade due to the actual history surrounding his “exploration” of the Americas, which left indigenous populations brutalized and colonized, the Trump administration has propped up the explorer again as a national hero.

This statue honoring the infamous figure on federal grounds aligns with the President Donald Trump’s mission to reflect American history through his revisionist, incorrect perspective.

According to CNN, the statue is a direct replica of a torn down Columbus statue in Baltimore that was torn down by Black Lives Matter protestors in 2020. The new statute currently sits outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. It was placed there in the early hours of March 22.

In a public letter, Trump thanked the group that brought the replica to Washington, the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations. Trump mentioned how “anti-American rioters” took down the original version.

Although most of the world has shunned praise of Columbus due the atrocities he helped commit during his expeditions around the Americas and Caribbean, a Trump spokesperson extolled him.

“President Trump has rightly hailed Christopher Columbus as ‘the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth.’ In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he’s honored as such for generations to come,” spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to CNN.

While the United States still recognizes Columbus with his own federal holiday, most states have scaled down direct celebration of the controversial figure in light of new information. Many have adopted “Indigenous People’s Day” on the October holiday, wanting to re-shape the focus to the first peoples of America.

Trump, on the other hand, has combatted this narrative.

The new Columbus statue includes pieces of the original version, dug out from the Baltimore Harbor. According to the Italian-American organization, Columbus serves as a symbol of “pride and cultural identity” for the demographic.

Trump has plans for other disgraced figures to reclaim their spot in American history, including some mementos to the Confederacy.

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