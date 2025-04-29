News by Sharelle Burt Trump Enters First 100 Days In Office By Lining White House Lawn With Mugshots Of Alleged Arrested Immigrants A video of the mugshots was posted on X using the White House’s official account claiming “it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America.”







Just ahead of his 100th day in office on April 29, President Donald Trump celebrated his “accomplishments” by donning the White House lawn with mugshot posters of immigrants who allegedly were arrested for violent crimes, CBS News reported.

A video of the mugshots was posted on X using the White House’s official account, claiming “it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America” along with jazz singer Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good.” With names included with the pictures, each poster lists the alleged crimes of each immigrant including convictions or charges of murder, kidnapping, sexual assault of a child, and rape.

Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we're feeling good. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pD7hf1A07G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

As the Trump administration has been aggressively pushing immigration enforcement measures under the leadership of White House border czar Tom Homan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced plans for the president to sign two executive orders empowering law enforcement to pursue criminals and publish a list of U.S. jurisdictions “that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

“We will hunt you down. You will face justice,” another X post read.

“You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.”

We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.



Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House. pic.twitter.com/hWhcxkCWHq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

During an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, Homan boasted about how the Trump team “secured the most secure border in the history of this nation, and President Trump was able to accomplish that in seven weeks.”

According to USA Today, arrests of immigrants with criminal records have escalated, with more than half of approximately 48,000 ICE detainees having a criminal record or facing criminal charges. However, the numbers differ for those with non-criminal activity.

Forty-six percent of ICE detainees detained in mid-April were without a criminal record.

Social media users jumped at the opportunity to drag Trump — and his social media manager — for the North Lawn display. Journalist David Leavitt noted that one specific criminal mugshot of the president himself was missing. “Why isn’t his mugshot on the lawn?” he questioned.

Why isn’t his mugshot on the lawn? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hbbOegFI5h — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 🔜 #PaxEast (@David_Leavitt) April 28, 2025

One user called the stunt propaganda, while another questioned what is next for the White House. “I guess it’s a matter of time before there is a public lynching and electrical chair electrocution on the White House lawn,” @uniathiAfrika said.

