White Man Calls VP Kamala Harris A Sex Slur, Here’s What To Know About “Hawk Tuah”

A white Fox Business analyst is under fire after referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “original Hawk Tuah girl,” alluding to her giving sexual favors to advance her political career.

Author and podcast host Alec Lace spoke on Harris’s historic entrance to the 2024 presidential race by invoking the sexual slur created by viral sensation Haliey Welch. His now viral commentary started by calling Harris a “DEI Vice President” and claims the Democratic Party is going down if Harris is the one leading it.

“Then there’s the DEI press secretary telling you that the DEI Vice President is the future of the party here. And so the future looks kind of dim for the Democrats here,” Lace said. “But this is no shocker either. Kamala Harris, she’s the ‘original Hawk Tauh’ girl; that’s the way she got to where she is, and the party’s going downhill if it’s in her hands.”

“That was harsh.” Fox Business guest Alec Lace makes disgusting sex slur about Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/2ppg9kOA5c — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 24, 2024

One analyst sitting next to Lace responded, “That was tough, that was harsh.”

Welch became an overnight sensation for coining the term during an internet interview when she was asked what is something a woman can do in bed to make a man go crazy. “Ahh, you gotta give that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she told the interviewer in early 2024. The term is used to describe a person spitting on a man’s private part during oral sex.

Hawk Tuah – The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024

Lace is catching heat for words. Some social media fans are calling for him to be fired, while others point out that he is a “weak man” who is intimidated by strong women.

Weak men are intimidated by strong women. #AlecLace is a racist misogynistic a$$hole like his cult leader. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/XI4IIEnLxd — Authentically Mike (@HeavyLeeT1) July 24, 2024

Host of the Hold The Mic and The Shead Show, Ryan Shead, called him a “piece of garbage.” “It’s always the fat loser white men who have something disgusting to say about VP Kamala Harris,” he said.

However, Lace doesn’t seem to be bothered by the blowback. He told TMZ that he isn’t worried about “saying the quiet part out loud. Kamala Harris and the Biden administration are destroying our country. The last thing I’m worried about is saying the quiet part out loud about how Kamala got where she is today,” he said. “I’m more concerned with how the MSM has radicalized people with their dangerous rhetoric about President Donald Trump, which almost got him killed.”

In the days since Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, a host of GOP leaders and supporters have made openly sexist and racist comments about her. Leading Republican lawmaker and House Speaker Mike Johnson has since warned party members against making the remarks as he wants personal feelings to stay out of this election.

“This election will be about policies and not personalities,” Johnson said. “This is not personal with regard to Kamala Harris, and her ethnicity or her gender has nothing to do with this whatsoever.”