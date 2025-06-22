News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman White Nationalist Awarded For Law School Paper Arguing Constitution Only Applies To White People The student then made antisemitic posts on social media leading to his current suspension from the law school.







A white nationalist recently won an academic award for his law school paper arguing how the constitution only applies to white people.

Preston Damsky, a proud white nationalist and antisemite, garnered acclaimed from a University of Florida professor over his paper detailing his interpretation of the doctrine. Last fall, he wrote the paper on “originalism” for the law school seminar. An idea upheld by many conservatives, originalism interprets the constitution as written during its original time period.

According to the New York Times, a Trump-appointed judge who taught the class awarded Damsky the highest honor for his paper. In his assignment, Damsky argued that “We The People,” as first written on the Constitution’s Preamble, actually refers to white people. With this mindset, he defended the idea of stripping voting rights for nonwhite citizens.

He further stated his support for shoot-to-kill orders toward “criminal infiltrators at the border.” He also referred to an America where white people did not make up the majority as a “terrible crime.” Damsky later uttered that white people “cannot be expected to meekly swallow this demographic assault on their sovereignty.”

Instead of concern for his viewpoints, his professor, Judge John L. Badalamenti, congratulated him on his provocative essay. Damsky received the book award, granted to the best student in the class, for his detailed work. Badalamenti did not comment on why he chose his recipient.

The award issuance sparked controversy across the school, with opposers stating Damsky’s recognition undermines his dangerous rhetoric. Despite the calls to revoke his award, the University of Florida’s interim dean Merritt McAlister affirmed the matter, citing his “free speech rights.” McAlister also noted “institutional neutrality,” a new term in the rise of anti-DEI policies where schools remain impartial on political issues.

However, Damsky’s academic language did not continue on the internet. Months after the dean’s decision, Damsky created an X account to further showcase his views. His post that Jewish people must be ” abolished by any means necessary,” led to his latest scandal.

The jarring remark led to the University of Florida suspending him and barring him from campus. The University even boosted police presence at the law school. However, others believe the initial celebration of his works empowered Damsky to become even louder with his racist beliefs.

The issue also comes at a time where free speech has its own interpretation in Florida public institutions. One professor called out the double standards of Damsky being able to write his essay while she had to change the name of her class over its assertion of race.

“I just find it fascinating that this student can write an article, a series of articles that are essentially manifestoes, and that’s free speech,” expressed visiting Associate Law Professor, Carliss Chatman. “…but my class can’t be called ‘Race, Entrepreneurship and Inequality.”

Many students expressed their concerns on his online presence. Furthermore, Damsky’s arguments have been disavowed by most originalists. Most concede that post-Civil War sentiments strengthened the notion that the “liberty and justice for all” actually accounts for everyone.

Damsky remains adamant that he will challenge the university’s ruling against him.

RELATED CONTENT: Florida School Shooting Suspect Reported To Be A White Nationalist