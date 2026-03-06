News by Jeroslyn JoVonn White Woman Facing Civil Rights Complaint After Shooting Man Because He Was ‘Black’ A white woman in New Hampshire is facing a civil rights complaint after admitting to shooting a Black man because of his race.







On March 3, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office accused Diane Durgin of Weare, New Hampshire, of violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act after allegedly firing at a man sitting in his car during an October 2024 incident, reportedly telling a 911 dispatcher at the time that she acted because “the guy is Black,” WGME reported.

According to the civil complaint, Durgin, 67, allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at a man, and threatened to kill him after realizing he was Black when he mistakenly drove onto her property to pick up a prearranged car part. The victim reportedly explained why he was there and offered to leave, but Durgin allegedly continued pointing the gun at him and called him a “Black mother f***er,” according to court documents.

When he attempted to drive away, she allegedly fired two shots at his vehicle. As the man fled, his car reportedly veered off the driveway into a ditch. He then got out and ran to the end of the driveway, where he called 911. Durgin also called 911 and told dispatchers, “The guy is Black,” when asked why she shot at him.

“Because he’s telling me first of all, he’s lurking around my yard looking at stuff, my equipment yard,” Durgin told dispatchers. “And then he’s telling me he’s supposed to be meeting a guy here. The guy is Black. And he, hehe says he’s meeting someone here, and I think he’s coming here to steal.”

In March 2025, a grand jury indicted Diane Durgin on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Now, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says Durgin’s alleged threats and attempted property damage were motivated by racial bias, a violation of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act. Each violation carries a maximum civil penalty of $5,000.

