Judge Tells Overemotional Sexual Predator To ‘Calm Down’ During Sentencing

Madison Bergmann, a former Hudson, Wisconsin, elementary school teacher, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a child. During her sentencing, Bergmann’s cries elicited rebuke from the presiding judge.

On Dec. 19, Bergmann was sentenced in St. Croix County Court to six years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision for crimes including sexual misconduct with a student at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson. The sentence also requires her to register as a sex offender and bars her from contact with minors without court approval, KTSP reported.

At the hearing, which is circulating online, Bergmann became emotional and addressed the judge, acknowledging her wrongdoing and responsibilities.

According to People, she said, “I want to make it absolutely clear that I take full accountability for every boundary that was crossed.”

Though Bergmann took “full accountability,” she sobbed loudly in the courtroom as the judge read what some believe is a mild sentence. Her interruption caused the judge to detour from sentencing to quiet the pedophile.

“You’re going to have to calm down,” he ordered.

Bergmann entered her guilty plea in September. She admitted to sexual misconduct by school staff and child enticement in connection with an inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old fifth-grade student. Court documents reviewed by People show she was initially charged in May 2024 with first-degree child sexual assault, among other counts.

According to reports, investigators discovered nearly 100 handwritten notes and pieces of student-made artwork exchanged between Bergmann and the child. Additionally, police found text messages that referenced inappropriate physical contact and affectionate messages.

Bergmann resigned from the Hudson Public Schools following her arrest and has been held in the St. Croix County Jail since that time, KSTP reported.

