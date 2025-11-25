New Leaked Video Reveals Diddy At Work In Prison

TMZ recently posted a video of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs walking down a hallway and speaking to another prisoner, the first to show him in prison garb and sporting a full head of gray hair.

The silent video clip reveals two scenes: one of them shows Diddy leaving his work assignment at Fort Dix on Nov. 21. He reportedly works in the prison’s media library, distributing movies and religious materials to inmates. The first scene shows the “No Way Out” music producer wearing a gray prison uniform and a brown knit cap, walking through a room with other inmates, some of whom are sitting as he passes. The next scene shows him walking out of a room, holding what looks like a DVD case, as he stops to talk to someone in the hall. After a brief conversation, he then walks away from the inmate he was speaking to. In the video, you can clearly see the gray hairs on his head and under his chin.

Diddy is presently serving a 50-month prison term in New Jersey after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act in July.

Diddy has been at the Fort Dix facility since Oct. 30, after spending over a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September 2024. His expected release date is May 28, 2028, or sooner if he completes a drug treatment program at the facility.

However, Diddy’s look-alike son, King Combs, has revealed that his father may be enjoying the holidays with family, according to TMZ. The rapper was seen at LAX in Los Angeles when the media outlet’s cameras approached him. When asked how Diddy was and how the family would cope for the upcoming holidays, Combs said, “Watch out, he might come home before then.” When pressed on whether his father was going to get a pardon and whether they’d heard from the White House, he kept walking into an elevator, threw up the letter L (for Love), and smiled for the cameras.

