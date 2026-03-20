News by Kandiss Edwards White Woman Laid Hands On A Walmart Customer And ‘FAFO’ Her hands wrote a check her caucasity couldn't cash.







A Walmart customer identified as Rhonda is going viral after knocking out a white woman, who was accused of theft.

The confrontation began when Rhonda, a bystander and shopper observed store employees confronting a white woman under suspicion of shoplifting. Rhonda began filming the interaction with her phone as documenting experiences for social media has become the norm.

“There was an argument about her shoplifting. So, I thought, I better capture this on tape,” Rhonda told police.

The unnamed shopper did not appreciate being recorded as she was questioned about a potential crime and subsequently assaulted Rhonda.

Rhonda’s response to the assault was not filmed as her phone was thrown to the floor. However, once she retrieved the device, she admits to knocking the white woman out and busting her nose.

“Did you hit me. I knocked your a** out… Don’t you ever put your hands on me I tried to break your motherf**king nose B**ch,” Rhonda says facing the camera.

As the Walmart Karen walked into the parking lot both women began to tell their sides of the story to law enforcement.

“She hit me and I knocked that b**tch out. I damn sure did. She is bleeding, call the medics,” she continued.

A Black shopper, named Rhonda, started recording a dispute between store employees and a white woman being accused of shoplifting. The white woman saw she was being recorded and knocked the phone out of Rhonda's hand, sending it sliding across the floor. pic.twitter.com/QS7BHRkoiJ — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) February 27, 2026

While Rhonda attempted to provide a public service by recording an alleged crime in progress many other Walmart altercations are not so altruistic. Social media is flooded with videos of behavior that can be construed as absurd, violent, justified, or hilarious. Usually, the combatants in the videos remain nameless but the documentation forever lives on social media.

@BrandonStraka posted an altercation that began with line-cutting: “Checkout chaos at Walmart after a line-cutter confrontation escalates. “

Checkout chaos at Walmart after a line-cutter confrontation escalates.



An item gets thrown, a milk jug flies back, and seconds later the man is slammed to the floor before a cop steps in.



What would you do?pic.twitter.com/bJXUYwwlr9 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 15, 2026

@CrazyClips shared an fight that began with a shopping cart collision: “Walmart Employee Serves Knock Out After Being Crushed With Trolley.”

Walmart Employee Serves Knock Out After Being Crushed With Trolley pic.twitter.com/7WLdfMQZ1k — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) January 28, 2025

@LASHYBILLS revealed an instance of self-defense: “Karen gets Soul Smacked then Rocked with a Clean Right Hook after kicking a woman at Check stand 1 in Walmart…”

Karen gets Soul Smacked then Rocked with a Clean Right Hook after kicking a woman at Check stand 1 in Walmart… pic.twitter.com/uuHKjtRTkw — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) February 24, 2026

@FighttimeHQ posted a clip of an employee who took his asset protection duties too far: “Walmart Employee Tries Choking Customer For Not Scanning Items — Gets Knocked Out Instead.”

Walmart Employee Tries Choking Customer For Not Scanning Items — Gets Knocked Out Instead pic.twitter.com/PlAq67Vw9E — Fight Videos (@FightTimeHQ) April 3, 2025

The videos are seemingly endless. Its safe to say, Walmart is building a reputation as an establishment “where shopping is a pleasure” and conflict is near.

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