What The Helly? Wingstop Employees Accused Of Throwing Hot Grease On Customers Wingstop employees are getting out of hand. Ex-employees, in separate states, have been arrested for assaulting customers with hot grease.







Wingstop is grappling with two disturbing incidents involving employees allegedly using hot grease during customer disputes. The incidents took place in Tennessee and Florida months apart.

On July 22, at a Memphis Wingstop, Johnisa Herring allegedly threw a bowl of scalding oil at two customers. The customer’s offense was allegedly being 61 cents short on their bill. The 25-year-old ex-employee is currently facing aggravated assault charges for the attack.

According to police affidavits, the oil hit one woman in the face and chest. The alleged action resulted in second-degree burns covering 18.5% of her body. The second customer sustained burns to her shoulder. Herring was arrested and initially held on a $7,500 bond, Law and Crime reported.

A similar incident took place in Florida Jan.28. Carnael Irene, a Wingstop manager, was seen on surveillance video getting into a confrontation with customers.

However, unnamed customers knocked over a container of straws. In response, the 19-year-old allegedly squirted ranch dressing at the victims. Furthermore, she returned with hot cooking oil. She then threw it in their direction.

One victim, a minor, suffered burns to her legs. According to the New York Post reporting, Irene was triggered by verbal abuse from the customers. Irene was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

Other restaurant staff allegedly tried to subdue Irene amid the chaos. A Wingstop spokesperson later insisted the brand is committed to providing a safe and customer-centered experience at its locations. The company also pointed out that swift action was taken after both incidents. Both offenders, Irene and Herring, are no longer employed by the company.

The Memphis case is still pending. Herring is scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 25.

