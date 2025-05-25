News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman White Woman Suspected Of Killing Black Boyfriend Will Not Face Charges In Georgia The victim was also called out on social media for berating Black women before being killed by his white partner.







A grand jury in a Waynesboro, Georgia, has decided to not charge a white woman deemed a suspect in the fatal shooting of her Black boyfriend.

The grand jury in Burke County decided to grant Hannah G. Cobb a “no bill.” This ruling means Cobb will not face charges for the killing of Telvin Osborne. Cobb was arrested in February for the shooting, but initially claimed she was either cleaning or clearing her 9 mm pistol when it went off, killing the 30-year-old. She faced a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter.

One twist in the incident is that Osborne was known to berate Black women on social media while praising white women.

District Attorney Jared Williams told News 12 on Cobb’s bypass of charges May 23. After news of Cobb’s “no bill” released, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement as well. According to WRDW, the agency warned of potential riots that could “further harm” the Waynesboro community.

“We are aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding potential rioting in Waynesboro tonight following the grand jury’s decision to issue a ‘no bill’ in the case involving Hannah Cobb and the death of Telvin Osborne,” stated the department. “It is important to understand that the grand jury is a legal body tasked with hearing all evidence presented in a case before reaching a decision. While we recognize that this outcome may be upsetting or unpopular to some, we strongly urge everyone to refrain from actions that could further harm our community.”

The case garnered national attention over conflicting reports of how the fatal shooting of Cobb’s Black boyfriend occurred. Although Cobb insisted during her 911 call that she tried clearing her gun when it went off, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said there was no evidence or information about a person cleaning the gun before the shooting occurred.

Social media also erupted about the case over Osborne’s previous public bashing of Black women. Social media users noted the irony of Osborne dying at the hands of his white girlfriend despite his fetishization.

Williams also stated that alcohol was involved in the incident, which happened after the two went out clubbing in Augusta. Cobb also asserted that she believed the gun’s safety was on.

However, Cobb’s family also proclaimed that the two’s relationship was tumultuous with cheating allegations. Cobb also confirmed that the two had argued that night leading up to Osborne’s death, with additional Ring camera footage displaying the altercation.

The prosecution detailed a different story than what Cobb had initially claimed in the 911 call. After Cobb kicked Osborne out of the house, she claims he reappeared at the home and threatened her with a knife.

She says she called his mother to calm him down, but the two’s altercation escalated regardless. The prosecution claimed that Cobb locked herself in the bathroom and threatened to harm herself. However, when Osborne broke the door down she fired the gun one time at him. Authorities saw her applying pressure to the gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Although Cobb could potentially face charges later, D.A. Williams released a statement suggesting that they will not pursue the matter.

“As the Grand Jury has spoken, the case is closed,” stated Williams.

