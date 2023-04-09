Whites Only? Company Hiring White Candidates Only Sparks Outrage Online

Hopefully, this was a classic mistake of “you weren’t supposed to see that.”

Arthur Grand Technologies, a Virginia based-tech company went viral when a job posting for their Dallas, Texas office claimed they were looking for “white candidates.” The position post for a business analyst in its Salesforce and insurance claims team had a note, in bold, saying: “Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].

The company has apologized and said the ad was posted by a new hire at the company, claiming “At Arthur Grand, we do not condone or engage in any type of discrimination based on race, color or religion.” Of course, social media had plenty to say. One Twitter user retweeted and tagged the company CEO – Mr. Warren Buffet. “Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors… Arthur Grand Technologies Inc… has some problematic hiring processes,” the tweet said.

Hi @WarrenBuffett ! Looks like one of Berkshire Hathaway’s vendors… Arthur Grand Technologies Inc… has some problematic hiring processes Discrimination on race and national origin reduce a company’s competitiveness, besides being a bad look pic.twitter.com/l9lB1xouK5 — T.K. Finch (@TK_Finch) April 5, 2023

Social media called the apology “damage control,” according to Independent. While the “investigation” found the post to be from a junior employee, people on social media and Reddit applauded the employee for essentially calling out the company’s racist ways. “Bravo to the ‘junior’ staff member being blamed for this. They obviously blew the whistle on this company by posting the job req as-written,” one user wrote.

The company asked the public not to “raise any of the assumption comments or questions further,” according to Newsweek.