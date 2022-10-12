‘Who is SWAC!?!’: Deion Sanders Trolls Alabama State Head Coach In New Instagram Video

Jackson State Football Head Coach Deion Sanders wasted no time Tuesday responding back to Saturday’s center field incident between Alabama State Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

After denying Sanders’ embrace, Robinson remarked “He ain’t SWAC,” during his post-game press conference that certainly fired up the NFL Hall of Famer.

In a video posted on Instagram titled, Early Morning Vibes #CoachPrime, Sanders greets his team during a meeting session wearing a hoodie labeled Who is SWAC!?!

The players and staff are seen chanting “Who is SWAC!?!” as Sanders continues to reflect on his comments made during his post-game interview Saturday: “If I ain’t SWAC who is?”

The fun didn’t stop there as Sanders later dropped another Instagram video having more fun with his team.

Sanders led Jackson State to 12 consecutive SWAC wins and a league title in 2021 while bringing national attention to the HBCU football team.

What may seem as fun, for Robinson, he alleges that Sanders made disrespectful comments leading up to their match-up.

In addition, he alleged Sanders walked through Alabama State’s offensive warm-ups in one of the end zones as opposed to taking Jackson State’s route to the sideline and attempted to run up the scoreboard in the final minute of the game instead of the team taking a knee.

But some reflect on the situation as Robinson taking Saturday’s loss a bit too hard and lacking a competitive spirit that remained on the field.

The Jackson State Tigers currently sits at first place in the SWAC East division at (5-0) and (3-0) in the division conference.

As for the Alabama State Hornets, they currently sit at fifth place with a record of (3-3) and (1-2) in the division conference.