News by Sharelle Burt Speculation Begins Around Allies Who Will Join Second Trump Administration Who do you think will make the cut?







The Trump-Vance campaign team has already started working on ideas for who would be a good fit for its administration’s cabinet starting in January 2025, with some allies eyeing top spots, Politico reports.

While celebrating victory in West Palm Beach, Florida, sources say the team was busy identifying who may make the cut 12 hours after polls closed on Nov. 5. Advisers clarified that Trump’s priorities of executive orders on border security, oil drilling, and more will begin soon. Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, already announced the launch of “the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country” on Day 1 of his term.

As Republicans eye the possibility of complete control of Congress, senior adviser Jason Miller says the opportunity for new ideas from allies is there. “There’s a chance to show there are some ideas, a lot of policy areas where we should be able to agree,” Miller said.

But first, the Trump-Vance team needs to vet candidates that will push his “America First” agenda as soon as he re-enters the Oval Office.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the vaccine critic and failed presidential candidate who joined the Trump transition team, is speculated to be a key component of healthcare under the new Trump reign. So far, he has suggested taking fluoride out of drinking water. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is another failed presidential hopeful looking for a cabinet spot. The legislator said he hasn’t ruled the possibility out but has yet to converse with the team. The Sunshine State’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended state surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Health and Human Services Secretary.

According to CNN, some names for the Chief of Staff title have already circulated. Trump’s 2024 co-campaign manager, Susie Wiles, has had her name thrown in the ring as insiders claim she “makes him feel comfortable.” Russ Vought, former budget director and co-author of Project 2025, has also been recommended — if Trump embraces the controversial project’s pillars. Prominent executives like the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, Brooke Rollins, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, are included on the list of potential cabinet members.

Names of Black allies like Florida congressman Byron Donalds, who won his re-election bid for the state’s 19th District, haven’t been named yet. Still, MAGA extremists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been recommended for an appointment. During an interview with Steve Bannon, who was recently released from prison, Bannon suggested the Georgia congresswoman should take on the role of Homeland Security secretary.

Taylor Greene did not probe too deeply into the narrative but did not fully dismiss the idea. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, Steve,” she said.

“We’re just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House because everyone knows what that means.”