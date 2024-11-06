Trump Promises Mass Deportations On Day 1

Donald Trump won his bid for the United States Presidency. The President-elect surged ahead of his opponent in large part due to the surge in Hispanic and Latino voters. However, according to Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, he will be instituting mass deportations on Day 1 of his term.

After Trump declared victory on the Nov. 5 election, Leavitt appeared on Fox News Live to reinforce the republican candidate’s policies and diminish the achievements of the current administration:

“American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump and gave him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made, which include, on day one, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country.”

President-elect Donald Trump won the, Nov. 5, election in what appears to be an overwhelming victory. According to USA Today, the majority of Latino Voters cast their ballot in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, yet the vote of Latinos has increased since Trump’s first election win.

“Trump didn’t win a majority of either group, he won support from about 13% of Black voters nationally and 45% of Latino voters,” according to CNN exit polls. “In the 2020 election, Trump won just 8% of Black voters and 32% of Latinos.”

The rise is small but significant. To many, the rise in Latinos for Trump is a confusing. Throughout his campaign, Trump and his surrogates have made derogatory comments about legal and illegal Latino and Hispanic people.

Most recently, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s distasteful speech at a the Oct. 27 Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Hinchcliffe took shots at the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

“There’s a lot going on like. I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said.

The comedian continued to be inclusive by adding more distasteful commentary, this time his aim was the Black community. Pointing at a Black person in the audience Hinchcliffe joked using a long-standing and stale stereotype.

“That’s one of my buddies. He had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together. It was awesome.”

Though President-elect Trump claims to have no knowledge of the comedian and did not endorse his brand of comedy, it is not lost on observers that the comedian and his material were vetted before taking the stage.

Only time will tell if more Trump surrogates feel emboldened during the course of his presidency to spew such rhetoric.

