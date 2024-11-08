Women by Stacy Jackson Whoopi Goldberg Celebrates Female Athletes With Launch Of All-Women’s Sports Network All Women's Sports Network will feature live and delayed sports matches







Whoopi Goldberg has announced her next big business venture as she prepares to launch the first global women’s sports channel, All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN).

“It’ll be the home for live women’s sports from around the world,” the talk show host said during her Nov. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

With a mission to increase representation and fill global gaps in broadcasting, Goldberg’s network will celebrate and recognize women across every sport including football, soccer, basketball, tennis, cricket, and curling.

“If a woman is playing it, we’re showing it,” she told Fallon and his audience.

According to the AWSN website, the network, co-founded by Jungo TV, will feature leagues such as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), The International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL).

Goldberg’s sports network is 16 years in the making. The idea, which expands from the EGOT-winning actress’ childhood dream to play sports, allows her to get involved in an industry she was once overlooked in as a young girl.

“It always pissed me off,” she said. “So, for years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them?'”

She also shared her idea to have baseball cards that spotlight young athletes. “I feel like that will help us show that athletics, when they’re done brilliantly — it doesn’t matter who’s doing it.”

In partnership with CommonSpirit, an organization Goldberg acknowledged for its advocacy in women’s health, AWSN has already launched in Asia, the Middle East, and on India’s JioTV. According to the Annie star, the network is growing fast and ready to launch in the U.S. next week. AWSN will broadcast all live and delayed women’s sporting events.

