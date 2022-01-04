Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19, Slated to Return to ‘The View’ Next Week

COVID-19 has hit the set of ABC’s The View once again.

Long-time host Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. She found out over the recent holiday break. Co-host Joy Behar announced Goldberg’s absence at the top of the show on Monday when she revealed she wouldn’t be on The View this week.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break,” Behar said on the show. “But she’ll be back, probably next week. Um, but since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we’re, you know, being super cautious here at ‘The View.’ Uh, we’ll be checking with her soon! So, you’ll see Whoopi too.”

This isn’t the first time the coronavirus affected the award-winning daytime talk show. In September, The View announced that two hosts had tested positive minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to appear on the show. While the women were on air, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to come off the set. However, it was later revealed that the report was false, reports USA Today.

Variety also revealed that Hostin mentioned that she and her mother tested positive for COVID-19 while spending time together over the holidays. But, the two of them have recovered after they isolated themselves over the Christmas break.

“I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin stated.

According to The Huffington Post, Hoslin and Goldberg weren’t the only ones impacted by the coronavirus. Navarro disclosed that after her mother had recently passed away, her father ended up catching the virus and wasn’t able to join her for the Christmas holiday. Sara Haines uncovered that her husband had also tested positive over the break.