CDC Releases Data Revealing Whooping Cough Cases Increased More Than Sixfold Since 2023

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released data revealing an uptick in Pertussis, commonly called whooping cough.

The agency reported that the number of cases of whooping cough in 2024 was more than six times higher than that recorded in 2023. The total number of occurrences totaled 32,085, compared to 5,198 in 2023. The current numbers are the highest since 2012 when there were 40,411 cases.

According to CNN, whooping cough is a contagious respiratory illness that starts with symptoms similar to the common cold. It begins with a runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever, and a tickly cough. However, those symptoms can increase to a painful, full-body cough in about a week or two. There are instances when whooping cough can be so severe that some people will vomit or break ribs. Another telling sign is that the coughs can make the person make a whooping sound as they try to catch their breath.

The cough can persist for weeks or even months. It is an infectious bacteria easily passed on to others, even with milder symptoms.

The CDC has stated that whooping cough cases were at their lowest in the past several years due to the pandemic. The cause was most likely due to the preventative measures people took during the pandemic. Masking up, staying out of public places, and remote learning and working may have helped lessen the chances of getting the bacterial infection.

The lowest number of cases of whooping cough reported was 1,478 in 2021. That total slowly rose to 2,265 in 2022, almost tripling to 6,479, and then exploded to 32,085 in 2024.

The agency has stated that vaccination is the best way to avoid whooping cough.

But, the CDC also anticipates that the number of cases will increase in unvaccinated and vaccinated populations. Pertussis occurs in vaccinated people since the vaccinated will lose protection over time from the inoculation. It is recommended that adults receive the TDaP (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis) vaccine, while children should get the DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) vaccine.

