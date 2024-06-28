Money by Misty Starks Why Black Athletes Should Invest In Commercial Real Estate To Secure Long-Term Wealth One option is securing long-term wealth by buying back the block.









As Black athletes break new ground in their professional sports careers, they also have an unprecedented opportunity to shape their financial futures. While lucrative contracts and endorsement deals provide substantial income, the volatility of athletic careers means it’s crucial to build long-term wealth beyond the sports arena. One of the most promising avenues for this is investing in commercial real estate (CRE).

Here’s why new Black athletes should consider commercial real estate as a cornerstone of their investment portfolio.

Investing in commercial real estate offers a stable, passive income stream that can extend well beyond an athlete’s playing years, according to one expert. Commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail spaces, and industrial complexes, generate consistent rental income, providing a reliable source of revenue regardless of the athlete’s active status.

“Over the years, we’ve seen so many stories of Black athletes getting big contracts today and going broke tomorrow,” ARVO Small Business CEO Ed Ryland shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “And now that college athletes can benefit from NIL agreements, it’s even more critical that they learn early how to secure their financial future for when their playing days are over. Investing in commercial real estate is a great way to do that.”

The beauty of commercial real estate is that property values generally appreciate over time, allowing investors to capitalize on both income and asset growth. For new Black athletes, this means leveraging their current earnings to secure properties that will grow in value, ensuring financial security and prosperity in the long run, noted Ryland.

“Real estate investment is not just about the immediate returns, but about creating a legacy of wealth that can benefit athletes and their families for generations,” added Ryland. “It’s about making smart financial choices today that will pay off in the future.”

Investing in commercial real estate can also serve as a powerful tool for community empowerment. Some Black athletes have been known to “buy back the block” in their old neighborhoods, which helps to revitalize communities in need. These transactions also assist with job creation, improve local infrastructure, support small businesses and create a positive impact that extends far beyond individual financial gain.

“Investing in commercial real estate allows athletes to give back to their communities by driving economic growth and creating opportunities,” said Ryland. “It’s a way to use their success to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.”

One of the most attractive reasons to invest in commercial real estate is the tax benefit. We’ve all heard about wealthy business owners who pay very little in taxes. That’s because depreciation, mortgage interest deductions, and various other write-offs can reduce taxable income, allowing investors to keep more of their earnings. These tax advantages can be particularly beneficial for athletes who are often in higher tax brackets due to their substantial incomes.

Whether you’re a professional athlete or not, Ryland advised those interested in commercial real estate investing to call on a professional to help them navigate the complexities of property investment.

“This isn’t something you want to do without the expertise of a professional who can help you with negotiations, market analysis, property management, and other aspects of the commercial real estate world,” Ryland said. “These partnerships ensure that athletes make informed decisions, maximize their investment potential, and manage their portfolios effectively.”

