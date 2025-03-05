News by Sharelle Burt Black Members Of Congress Walk Out Of Trump’s Speech Following A Stream Of White Lies A sense of non-normalcy was felt throughout the House floor as Congress leaders stood their ground in protest.







After showing up with t-shirts and signs of protests, members of Congress walked out of President Donald Trump’s speech following a chaotic start.

A number of Congress members, heavily on the Democratic side, stormed out of Trump’s speech Mar. 4, following a number of false claims he made on the senate floor with J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson in the background cheering him on. Most congress members and senators who walked out captured video as to why they decided to leave.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said she only went out of respect for her guest, Claire, a federal worker who was fired under the direction of Trump and DOGE director Elon Musk. However, after a while, Pressely said she couldn’t “tolerate one more minute” of the lies and called him out for putting the country “into a constitutional crisis.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) posted a selfie with him and other dignitaries including Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) after they walked out with stone-faced expressions. Several of them sported all black, but some attire, such as Frost’s, included words to remind the 47th President what his role is.

In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. pic.twitter.com/A7gLTPLyko — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 5, 2025

A sense of non-normalcy was felt throughout the House floor as Congress leaders stood their ground in protest. Trump walked right by Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM,) who was seen holding a sign reading “This is not normal” shortly before Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) ripped it out of her hands and threw it in the air.

As President Trump was walking by, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) held up a sign that said “this is not normal.”



Then, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) ripped it out of her hands. pic.twitter.com/ZNFAU4yuIY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2025

Crockett was sitting right next to Stansbury when it happened, leading her to walk out with her fellow colleagues. She said everything just started off wrong prior to Trump’s speech, but the true reason for protest was to “let the people know that we are frustrated just like them” but the fight is not over.

“We’re very frustrated, we’re limited in our number but are not limited at heart,” Crockett said.

“So just know we are here to fight, fight, fight, fight, fight but we need you to make sure that you are paying attention to all the elections.”

Spoke to @JasmineForUS and asked her why she walked out of Trump’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/yR63v2DWDc — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 5, 2025

Sen. Bernie Sanders also walked out in the middle of the President’s speech shortly after Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was removed from the senate floor after calling Trump and Republicans out for the budget cuts of Medicaid.

Similar to Republican leaders when former President Joe Biden was in charge, according to The Hill, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) defended his colleagues’ conduct, saying they were serious.

“[An] overwhelming majority of House Democrats approached the speech with the seriousness that it deserved on behalf of the American people,” Jeffries said.

