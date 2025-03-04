News by Sharelle Burt Top Black Journalists, Activists, And Elected Officials Assemble for Inaugural State Of The People Attendees include Don Lemon, Keith Boykin, Cori Bush, and Karen Finney.







Some of America’s top Black civil rights advocates, journalists, and elected officials have teamed up for a 24-hour livestream called “State of the People” as a protest of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Mar. 4.

The livestream began at 11:59 p.m. ET on Mar. 3 and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on the night of the speech.

Featured speakers include Joy Reid, whose show, The Reid Out, was recently cancelled, sparking backlash from fans and the Black community; attorney Ben Crump, Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and James E. Clyburn (D-SC); CEO and founding partner of the Fearless Fund Arian Simon; and co-founders of Black Votes Matter, Latosha Brown and Cliff Albright.

🎙️ Be sure to tune in from 3-4 pm ET to hear from us during #StateOfThePeople 24 Hour Marathon!



Join Black Voters Matter for a powerful hour of Resistance, Resilience, and Reimagining. We're breaking down the impact of recent policies on Black communities and exploring… pic.twitter.com/WnHI0tumsJ — Black Voters Matter Fund (@BlackVotersMtr) March 4, 2025

The collective of Black leadership was formed to give the American people—of all races—“a true assessment of the nation’s condition” and to provide “an alternative to the State of the Union address.”

During the livestream, The Collective PAC founder and executive director, Stefanie Brown James labeled Black leadership a ”prevailing thought” and as a directive for what Americans can anticipate during the next four years of the second Trump administration.

On X, Crockett encouraged people to tune in “if you want truth” because “this is where you will find it!”

Tonight, I encourage you all to turn OFF the State of the DisUnion & instead tune into the 24 hour State of The People which is currently streaming!



If you want truth, this is where you will find it!



Finally, as I’m still unsure about my attendance tonight, I must say that I… pic.twitter.com/cbfbJPZnqa — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 4, 2025

Like the outspoken legislator, a number of Congress members are reluctant to attend Trump’s speech. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Bluesky that she won’t be attending but “will be live posting and chatting with you all here instead; Then going on IG Live after.”

I’m not going to the Joint Address. I will be live posting and chatting with you all here instead. Then going on IG Live after. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 1:08 PM

According to Politico, the President said in all caps on his Truth Social app: “I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!” in a speech titled “Renewal of the American Dream.”

His remarks will address issues like the economy, border security, and foreign policy. With a heavy emphasis on immigration, invited guests include people whose family members the victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants.

The speech comes after Trump and Vice President JD Vance, received mass criticism for their disastrous meeting on Feb. 28 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

