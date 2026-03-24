News by Sharelle B. McNair Another One: At 87, ‘Auntie Maxine’ Waters Vows To Stay In Her Leadership Role While America Pushes For Younger Leadership Some leaders feel she is still up for the job.







Democratic Rep. Maxine Water, 87, has decided that she isn’t done on Capitol Hill.

The California congresswoman is hoping to stay in leadership as chair of the House Financial Services Committee if her party wins the majority in November’s hotly anticipated midterm election.

If the Democrats get their way, Waters will serve on the committee as the oldest leader in its history, touching on issues such as cryptocurrency, which has been a hot topic for President Donald Trump, the one percent, and Wall Street regulators.

But other Democrats don’t think Waters, who became the first woman and Black person to lead the panel in 2019, still has the fight in her, given her age.

Waters isn’t having it.

“If you take a look at my energy and what I do—I am Auntie Maxine,” Waters said to Politico. “I’m the one who popularized ‘reclaiming my time.’ … I don’t know who’s got more energy, more concern. And so, Maxine Waters seems to be doing alright.”

While Waters has yet to show any signs of deterioration publicly and remains supported by Democratic lawmakers and aides who work closely with her, leaders feel she is still up for the job.

That includes Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), who serves on the Financial Services committee with Waters.

“I am a firm believer that when people are visibly past their time, it’s time to sort of have some hard conversations,” Casten said. “That’s a mental issue, not an age issue. And I don’t have any concern that she’s mentally up for the job.”

Other leaders, like Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), agree, saying she is “still hitting her three-pointer,” but there remains the question of what’s to come.

“She’s done a lot of great work,” Waters’ primary challenger, Myla Rahman, said. “But we’re saying, let’s pass the baton and let a new generation of leadership come have a seat at the table.”

American voters feel the same. A new poll from Daily Mail/JL Partners reveals that a massive 63% of voters want age limits for their elected officials, with 70 identified as the cut-off age.

That means a select number of high-profile, respected politicians—Sens. Bernie Sanders (VT), Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Reps. Bennie Thompson (MS) and Jim Clyburn (SC)—would get the boot for age alone.

Since being elected to serve California’s 43rd Congressional District in 1991, Waters’ record of working across party lines has spoken for itself, as she has passed and implemented legislation.

Waters said she works “very hard with the opposite side of the aisle when there are bills that my members may be interested in to see if we can work out the differences so that they have a chance to move—sometimes even though it’s not with a Democratic bill but a Republican bill.”

That isn’t the only reason why Waters isn’t leaving.

“I believe that everybody who wants to run should have an opportunity to run,” Waters said. “And depending on how good you are, how much you know, how much you convince the people, if you happen to win, that’s the way the Constitution works. And that’s the way we should think about it.”

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