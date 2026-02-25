News by Sharelle B. McNair 4 Black Men Running For Mecklenburg County Sheriff In One Of The Hottest Democratic Ballots With no Republicans running, despite continuous scrutiny of Democratic officials being "soft on crime,” the person elected has some big challenges to contend with.







There are several reasons why the race for the Mecklenburg County sheriff seat in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the hottest but quietest seen in a long time.

Current Sheriff Garry McFadden is running for reelection while facing heightened scrutiny for how he handled ICE detainers, calls to resign over misconduct allegations, and, most recently, failing to know which branch of government his role falls under. The other candidates — Rodney Collins, Antwain Nance, and Ricky Robbins — all have an impressive background in law enforcement, and one has the massive support of the NFL, Axios reports.

The race is one of the state’s hottest election tickets, with no Republicans running, despite continuous scrutiny of Democratic officials being “soft on crime,” as Charlotte has been under a national microscope amid the fatal August 2025 stabbing on the light rail.

Under the title of sheriff, one of the four men will oversee the jail, the court, and civil processes such as serving warrants and eviction papers, which Collins, Nance, and Robbins are very familiar with. After serving 30 years at the sheriff’s office until 2024, Collins hopes to hit the reset button on the culture by following a model of being “competent” and exuding “professional leadership.”

He worked with McFadden, calling his tenure “tumultuous.”

Nance says one of his first focuses would be to make the jail a safer place by making sure proper procedures are locked in. As a union representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Nance wants to push the narrative of opportunity to young detainees once the juvenile detention center reopens, teaching trades and skills.

Then there is Robbins, a career security guard for the Carolina Panthers, who has received endorsements from running back Chuba Hubbard and defensive tackle Derek Brown. He is already ahead in the race financially, having secured close to $93,000 in donations from players. With experience supervising SWAT, homicide investigations, and traffic safety, Robbins hopes to improve the culture of the office by preventing the rising number of jail deaths.

While McFadden labels himself “the most recognizable African American sheriff in America,” he has plans if reelected on March 3, starting with establishing mental health and reentry programs within Mecklenburg borders. He admits the office is struggling with normal hiring and says that before reopening the juvenile center, the office needs to recruit at least 96 staff members.

However, he disputes claims that his leadership since 2018 has been something of a dictatorship, claiming he has an open-door policy.

Even with massive pushback on McFadden’s performance, not all are against him. Buncombe County Democratic leader Rep. Eric Ager feels he and other leaders in Mecklenburg County are doing a great job, despite being called out by President Donald Trump during the 2026 SOTU address and facing harsh questioning during a February hearing in Raleigh. “The leaders in Charlotte did not falter,” he said, according to WCNC.

“They were prepared, able to answer the questions, and very effective in their presentations.”

