Why Black Homebuyers Should Consider An Inspection Before Buying

The discovery is unsurprising as 61% of those individuals bought a fixer-upper versus 54% of white buyers. This report shows why Black Americans may do well to have a home inspection done to help save a lot of money. An interior and exterior home inspection is a vital part of the home-buying process.
When buying a home, real estate expert Jamie Seale advises that Black homebuyers mustn’t skip the home inspection. The analysis will help buyers gauge the home’s condition and budget for how much maintenance it might need in the future. For example, if the inspection reveals that the HVAC unit is already 10 years old, buyers will know they’ll likely need to replace it within the next few years and can start saving.
“If buyers aren’t willing to spend the money to bring it up to an acceptable condition or keep it in good condition, perhaps they need to move on to a more affordable home.”
However, Seale emphasized a home inspection can also be a good bargaining tool. She explained it allows the homebuyer to ask for repairs, repair credits, or a price reduction, which can save buyers money. “A home inspector can also suggest specific tips on maintaining the home, potentially saving buyers hundreds or thousands in the long run.”