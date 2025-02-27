News by Kandiss Edwards Viral ‘Wide Neck’ Miscreant Sends Nudes Of A Mother To Her Children Charles "Wide Neck" McDowell has another mugshot to add to his viral collection.







Charles Dion McDowell, known online as the viral “Wide Neck,” character is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending explicit images to minors, TMZ reported.

McDowell is accused of sending a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl explicit photos as well as videos of their mother. The images were also sent to the victim’s mother and another unidentified person. Charges indicate the transmission of the images occurred multiple times. The subject of the sexually suggestive content did not consent to its distribution.

The incident is serious enough to elicit federal charges, including “felony transmission of nude images without consent, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and making harassing phone calls,” according to the police report.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia took the suspect into custody on Feb. 19. Due to the involvement of minors, no names or further details have been released.

McDowell, known as “Wide Neck,” gained internet fame for his unusually large neck, which has been compared to the size of a small tree trunk. The viral figure is no stranger to public attention or legal trouble.

His notoriety began in 2018 when he was arrested in Lee County, Alabama, for attempting to elude police. His mugshot went viral, drawing widespread attention online.

McDowell was charged with eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. After posting a $57,000 bond, he was released from jail.

In 2022, he was re-arrested in Escambia County, Florida., for fleeing and eluding police, as well as possession of meth and cocaine, Fox 5 reported.

After entering the ranks of internet virality McDowell went on to appear on multiple YouTube shows. He showed off the strength of his abnormal neck, took viewers along for his first chiropractic appointment, and juxtaposed his body parts with others with smaller necks.

There has been no reported court date or bond set for McDowell.

