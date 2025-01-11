Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn will.i.am Announces Jason Derulo As Ambassador And Intelligent Media Leader Of FYI.AI 'This deal with FYI builds on my existing passion for combining technology and creativity in new ways,' Derulo said.







Jason Derulo will serve as the ambassador and intelligent media leader of will.i.am’s FYI.AI.

The Grammy-award-winning music artist and tech innovator revealed the news at a Jan. 8 late-night press event at CES to celebrate his new partnership with LG Electronics, according to Celebrity Access.

“Jason’s passion about AI, his enthusiasm and optimism about the intersection of technology and creativity, entrepreneurial skills, and community reach make him a fantastic addition to the FYI team to help shape our creative strategy going forward.” said will.i.am.

Derulo will collaborate with will.i.am and other FYI creative partners to explore and develop innovative ways for creators to use AI technology to engage with audiences and make money through their AI-driven creations. The “Talk Dirty” singer will also lead new initiatives aimed at supporting growth strategies, designing projects, and enhancing the STAiTiON reaction feature to shape a new framework for RAiDiO.FYI.

will.i.am will also put Derulo in charge of beta testing innovative tools and features, collaborating on select projects with the FYI community, and representing the company at events, among other responsibilities.

Derulo and will.i.am’s relationship dates back to 2009–2010, when Derulo toured with will.i.am’s group, the multi-platinum Black Eyed Peas, on its END World Tour.

In November 2024, Derulo visited the FYI Campus in Hollywood as a guest on the newly launched FYI “CONVOS” program, which features musicians, athletes, and personalities engaging in deep and thought-provoking conversations with various AI personas. While visiting the FYI Campus, Derulo was captivated and asked how he could get involved with the company.

What followed was will.i.am extending an offer to Derulo.

“I’ve been exploring the tech world for a while now, from investing in innovative platforms to experimenting with cutting-edge AI for my music and entertainment projects,” Derulo said. “This deal with FYI builds on my existing passion for combining technology and creativity in new ways. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and I’m excited for what we will achieve.”

Derulo’s partnership with will.i.am follows his 2021 investment in Glory, an app designed to help Christians strengthen their daily connection to God. He also joined forces with Brent Faiyaz, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk to contribute to an $87 million funding round in 2022 for Moonpay, a fintech company that enables users to easily buy and sell cryptocurrency.

