Will.I.Am Introduces AI-Powered Electric Vehicle

When Black Eyed Peas member and frontman, Will.i.am, is not in the studio, he is at his “day job” as a tech entrepreneur. At the recent CES (Consumer Electronics Show) trade show, he revealed, one of his projects, TRINITY, an electric car powered by artificial intelligence.

According to Complex, the “Scream & Shout” recording artist showcased “the future of micromobility,” powered by NVIDIA DGX Spark technology.

Only 500 units are planned to be initially offered. The vehicle is expected to debut in August 2027.

https://t.co/Rxq5hou8OE introduces the TRINITY electric vehicle at CES 2026, showcasing the future of micromobility. Full details: https://t.co/TgYAUecjnp pic.twitter.com/jJvL34qpbH — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 6, 2026

“TRINITY is a next‑gen micromobility platform that aligns Human, Vehicle, and Agent, using NVIDIA as its AI brain to run conversational, goal‑tracking workflows for more of a connected urban experience,” will.i.am said in a written statement to the media outlet. “It’s brains on wheels, built from the agent up.”

A Kickstarter campaign was launched Jan. 6 to encourage individuals to invest in the project and be involved in a pre-order interest program. The TRINITY 3-wheel electric vehicle will have a top speed of 120 mph and a weatherproof cabin with a luxury interior. People can expect studio-level audio.

“TRINITY represents the future of micromobility—where humans, vehicles, and AI agents work together seamlessly. With NVIDIA DGX Spark as its AI brain, TRINITY delivers conversational, goal-tracking workflows that transform how people interact with mobility in connected cities.”

The electric vehicle, expected to cost consumers under $30,000, is anticipated to be manufactured and headquartered in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, with West Coast Customs and DEKA Research and Development being involved in key elements of the single-passenger vehicle.

The vehicle, still in the concept phase, will accommodate only one passenger.

