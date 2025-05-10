HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair FAMU Alumni Make It Clear During Town Hall Who Is — And Isn’t–Wanted As New President FAMU alumni including Hollywood producer Will Packer expressed concern over candidate Marva Johnson being pushed in by state's MAGA leaders.







During a town hall meeting, Florida A&M University alum made it clear that there is one candidate that is not welcome as the HBCU continues to search for a new president, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The meeting was hosted by Leon County District 1 Commissioner and FAMU associate professor Bill Proctor on May 7 at Bethel AME Church where alum, both in person and on livestream, expressed concern over the school’s journey of selecting its next leader. Former FAMU National Alumni Association President Tommy Mitchell, Sr. pointed out that in order to make a decision, alumni need to be outspoken about who they want — not just who they don’t want. “I think we have to go further than just saying who we don’t want. We need to pick somebody, support them and tell (the university) that’s who we want,” he said.

“FAMU is as great as it’s ever been, so we absolutely have to have someone that’s going to take us further.”

A list of four finalists was stated, met with vast silence. It wasn’t until the name Donald Palm, the university’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, came up that the church filled with supportive “yea” declarations of his candidacy. Those present at the town hall claimed the same energy will be brought when Palmer plans to make a visit to FAMU on May 15 campus visit as part of the presidential search process.

Proctor, according to WTXL Tallahassee, felt the town hall would be the best way to promote transparency in the selection process as he claims enough neighbors and school supporters have expressed concern. “It matters not the quantity, but the quality and the substance of what objections are being raised, and that is that this process has lacked integrity,” he said.

However, there was one name that arose where alumni were more than vocal about being a potential leader. “She is not welcome here,” Clinton Byrd said, referring to finalist Marva Johnson, group vice president of state government affairs for Charter Communications. “I’ve had 50 members of my family graduate … and we got legacy. We love this place, so we’re going to fight for it.”

Johnson’s name presented the most hostility throughout the FAMU community. Even Hollywood producer and alumnus Will Packer made his position clear on Johnson while joining via livestream. “FAMU DESERVES BETTER!,” he posted in a comment section.

Packer posted a video to X supporting the same sentiments, claiming MAGA is intentionally pushing Johnson into the leadership seat. “MAGA is trying to take over leadership at several of our beloved institutions. Right now, FAMU is in the bullseye,” the “Think Like A Man” producer wrote.

“Hear me loud and clear. Right this very minute, a group of activist Republicans are trying to put in the highest position of power someone who is solidly and objectively unqualified for. Her name is Marva Johnson.”

URGENT MESSAGE! HBCUs are under attack and my beloved FAMU is in the bullseye. The dark clouds are LITERALLY gathering on the horizon Rattlers! It’s time to stand up for what we believe in!! 💪🏾🐍🧡💚 pic.twitter.com/EwVY7eypHi — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) May 8, 2025

Accusations have been made that Johnson’s name was added to the candidate list by FAMU board Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons since the former Florida Board of Education chair was appointed to other boards by both former Gov. Rick Scott and current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The other two candidates are listed as University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rondall Allen and University of Central Florida Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Gerald Hector. Allen is scheduled to visit the fellow HBCU campus on May 12 while Allen will visit the next day.

