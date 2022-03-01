Will Smith Shares Denzel Washington’s Inspiring Words After SAG Win

Adding yet another trophy to his mantle of awards, Will Smith said that his recent Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor was “one of the greatest moments” of his career.

But, according to Smith, hearing his mentor Denzel Washington telling him that “this is your year” was an achievement as well.

The “Fresh Prince” won the award for his role as Richard Williams, father of tennis pros Serena and Venus, in the film King Richard. According to People, Smith acknowledged Washington and their relationship and spoke about what the most Oscar-nominated Black actor of all time said to him amid his first SAG Award win.