Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Will Smith Reportedly Invests In Philadelphia’s WNBA Expansion Team Philadelphia’s upcoming WNBA expansion team is set to debut in 2030.







Will Smith is bringing his latest investment home, reportedly buying a minority stake in Philadelphia’s expansion WNBA team.

On April 6, sports business reporter Kurt Badenhausen revealed that the Oscar-winning actor had secured a minority stake in his hometown’s incoming WNBA franchise. The small stake is estimated at a humble 0.1%, enough to strengthen the ownership group’s local connection in a city deeply rooted in basketball culture.

The news comes as Philadelphia was officially awarded one of three expansion teams, part of the league’s plan to grow to 18 franchises by the end of the decade. The new WNBA team will be operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, with Josh Harris serving as governor and leading an ownership group that includes David Blitzer, institutional investors, and Smith as a minority stakeholder.

Philadelphia’s WNBA team is expected to play at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with ownership committing at least $50 million toward a dedicated practice facility. Comcast is also set to take a minority stake as part of a larger arena partnership.

The expansion underscores the league’s continued growth, with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert citing record viewership and rising demand as driving forces behind the addition of teams in Cleveland (coming in 2028), Detroit (coming in 2029), and Philadelphia (coming in 2030). Each city was selected based on long-term viability, strong ownership groups, and infrastructure readiness.

Philadelphia’s WNBA expansion is expected to draw strong crowds, building on the more than 21,000 fans who packed Xfinity Mobile Arena for an Unrivaled 3×3 doubleheader in January—setting a record for a regular-season women’s pro game. The star-studded turnout, featuring celebrities, NBA veterans, and local figures, highlighted a demand that goes beyond individual players.

With solid ownership backing from celebrities and industry figureheads, along with the league’s growing momentum, Philadelphia’s arrival is part of a broader push to expand the WNBA’s national footprint.

RELATED CONTENT: Does Stephen A. Smith Have A 2028 Presidency Plan?