‘I Am Going To Show Up For Her For Rest Of My Life’: Will Smith Joins Wife Jada Pinkett Smith On Her Book Tour Stop In Baltimore

Will Smith joined wife Jada Pinkett Smith in Baltimore as part of the press tour for her memoir, Worthy, calling their relationship “brutal and beautiful” as he celebrated her book.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the event was very personal Pinkett Smith, a Baltimore native. After speaking to attendees at Enoch Pratt Free Library about the book, the 52-year-old surprised fans of the famous family as Will and their two children, Willow and Jaden, in addition to Will’s oldest son, Trey, from his first marriage, stepped on the stage.

Although their appearance came at the end of the event, Will Smith had plenty to say.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” he said. He then revealed that the evolution of their relationship has been both brutal and beautiful, blending the two words to say “brutiful.”

However, where they currently stand in a good place.

“And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” shared the seemingly doting husband. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

He noted that this was all due to Jada’s willingness to make that happen, including ensuring that his blended family was on good terms.

“And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine,” stated the Oscar winner.

This public acknowledgment comes after anecdotes from Worthy revealed the inner-workings of their relationship, as discontentment in their union led them to separate in 2016. As the longtime couple navigates their marriage, Smith made it clear he’s there for Pinkett Smith.