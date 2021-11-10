Will Smith Lauded for Giving Bonuses to ‘King Richard’ Cast Members

Will Smith has always been celebrated for his generosity throughout his career and has been again for what he has done recently for some of his co-workers on the upcoming biopic, King Richard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith was paid a hefty salary of up to $40 million for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis professionals Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith went into his own pocket and personally wrote checks to the movie’s cast, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the young women who portray Venus and Serena, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, and Aunjanue Ellis, among other cast members.

Access Hollywood reported that Goldwyn, who plays one of Venus’ tennis coaches, Paul Cohen, confirmed that Smith did take care of cast members and that he was shocked with him doing so.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years; I have never worked with anyone as generous as Will, what you said is true. When Warner Brothers decided not to release it, to put it out on streaming, there was a lot of controversy, as people know, and we just got a call from Will saying, ‘I’m going to make this right.’ I’ve never experienced it. I was floored. I just couldn’t believe it.”