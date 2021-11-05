Will Smith Reveals He Fell in Love With Stockard Channing During the Filming of ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

If the excerpts from Will Smith’s upcoming memoir, Will (Nov. 9), are any indication, readers are in for a treat.

In another excerpt provided to People, the Independence Day actor admits that before he met his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, he fell in love with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing.

At the time that the 1993 movie was being filmed, Smith was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Smith played Paul Poitier, who comes into the lives of an affluent New York City couple played by Donald Sutherland and Stockard Channing.

Smith had only been married a few months and his oldest son, Trey, was just born. Smith said that Sheree “married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier,” while they were married. There were further complications: during shooting he fell in love with, Channing, who is nearly 25 older than Smith.