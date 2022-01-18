Will Smith Dances With Mother to Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ for 85th Birthday

Will Smith‘s mother celebrated her birthday recently and danced with somebody who loves her!

The global entertainer and former “Fresh Prince” danced with his mother, Caroline Bright, for her 85th birthday, a lovely moment that was captured on video. With the Whitney Houston song, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” blaring in the background, Smith sings along as his mother lovingly dances with him.

85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100.

– Will Smith pic.twitter.com/qZnhVEj4fO — Will Smith (@RealWillSmithFP) January 18, 2022

Smith has been celebrating many things recently. According to Deadline, the Wild Wild West actor was honored as this year’s AAFCA’s (African-American Film Critics Association) best actor for his work in King Richard. The film also earned three other honors for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor), and Reinaldo Marcus Green (emerging director).

Smith also won his first Golden Globe for the same role earlier this month, taking home Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama award.

Early last week, Smith and his production company, Westbrook, released the trailer for the dramatic “re-imagining” of the 1990s classic sitcom of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—which turned Smith into an acting star. Westbrook was also responsible for the King Richard film.

Westbrook Inc., which Smith owns with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, announced two weeks ago that a minority stake was invested in the media company by Candle Media, which is a media company backed by industry executives Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs, and Blackstone (the world’s largest alternative asset manager), Deadline reported.

Westbrook Inc. incorporates Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media, Red Table Talk Productions, and Good Goods.

Variety recently reported a collaboration between The Will Book Club (WBC), which is an initiative of the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), and the CAA Foundation’s Ready Set mentorship program.