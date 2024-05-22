This Summer Guide Will Help You Wrap Your Mind Around Wine And Spirits

Originally Published Jun. 26, 2020.

With the start of summer comes seasonal drinks for kickbacks with friends and family while enjoying the weather. It is a time where you can enjoy your favorite summer drink either by yourself or with a companion. As you prepare your bar with your favorite wine and spirits, add a few Black-owned brands to your top shelf.

For Outdoor Dining And Picnic — Le Fête Du Rosé

As the first Black-owned rosé based out of St. Tropez, France, founder and CEO, Donae Burston wanted to created a wine that had a more multicultural focus in its marketing materials. The fruity, eco-friendly rosé wine is ideal for outdoor outings like picnics with friends on a beautiful day.

For People Dreaming Of Their Next Vacation — Cremas Absalon

Cremas is a Haitian rum similar to coquito in Puerto Rico. Cremas Absalon brings the traditional drink to a larger audience with a twist: a cream liqueur with a taste that reminds you of an island vacation. The company also produces an ice cream made from the rum to enjoy during the summer.

For Drinks After Dark With Friends — HH Bespoke Spirits

Gin is another popular spirit that shows a lack of diversity in its field. The owners behind HH Bespoke Spirits used the inspiration of the Harlem Renaissance to bring their traditional London Dry style gin to a modern American audience.

For Someone Who Enjoys A Solo Drink — Uncle Nearest

Uncle Nearest is named after the country’s first Black master distiller, Nathan “Nearest” Green, who was believed to perfect the Lincoln Country Process that created Tennessee Whiskey. He is also the one who taught Jack Daniels how to distill his whiskey. The brand opened in 2019 in Tennessee to honor the African American whiskey maker.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Food, Wine, And Fete’ Luxury Soca Experience Returns To Miami