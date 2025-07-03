Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-College Track Star Launches AI-Backed App To Help Slighted High School Athletes Score Offers And NIL Deals The app allows access to collegiate coaches across all divisions.







A former collegiate track star has launched a new AI-backed app that helps overlooked high school athletes connect with colleges and NIL deals.

Santia Deck’s Winning Your Way AI allows potential high school recruits to get back in the game by allowing athletes to share their stats with the colleges of their dreams.

Deck understands the struggle of having a passion for a sport buy no way to build on opportunities. She remembers fighting to get a shot, working hard for a chance at a Texas school’s athletic program.

“We didn’t have connections,” Deck said. “No roadmap. Just my mom, spending hours emailing my highlights to coaches we’d never met, hoping one would write back.”

The app offers direct access to coaches and athletic programs across all divisions of collegiate sports from D1 to JUCO. The AI part comes in developing emails for recruiters that best describe one’s skillset and talent. From there, athletes can see what coaches read their emails and if they viewed their footage. Alongside access to NIL deal information, Winning Your Way AI also provides support for every sport, including non-traditional fields.

“This app is for every athlete and every parent doing this alone,” added Deck. “Because no one should miss out just because they didn’t know where to start.”

Through Winning Your Way AI, Deck hopes that athletes in similar positions to her can now get their highlight tapes into the hands of people who can change their future. She aims to create a more equitable collegiate sports recruitment process, providing opportunities for those without access to support to play for something greater.

“This is the app I wish I had when I was 16,” Deck said. “And now it’s live, for the next generation of athletes who refuse to be overlooked.”

Understanding the plight of those who come from smaller high schools or play a less popular sport, Deck knows that one must build their own platforms to get the recognition they deserve. Available now, Winning Your Way AI also champions affordability, offering full access to collegiate coaches for just $15 a month.

