Wiz Khalifa Indicted For Smoking Marijuana At Romanian Music Festival

Wiz Khalifa, who was arrested and charged after smoking marijuana on stage while performing at July’s Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti in Romania, has been indicted on an illegal drug possession charge.

According to Rolling Stone, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism issued a press release that stated that the rapper was in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis in addition to “a cigarette that contained cannabis” on that night.

Under Romanian law, he faces anywhere between three months and two years in prison or a fine for having drugs (marijuana) that were classified as risk.

People reported that on Oct. 21, the DIICOT stated that Khalifa was indicted on Oct. 15 “for committing the crime of possession of dangerous drugs, without the right, with a view to consumption [of his] own,” according to a translation. Marijuana is illegal there and can’t be used for recreational or medical use.

“Based on the evaluation of the drug user by the Centre for Anti-drug

Prevention, the prosecutor decides to include a user in an integrated assistance program for drug users, with consent,” the agency said. “If the user follows the protocol, the court can decide to renounce the application of the punishment (or to postpone the punishment).”

Drugs classified as high-risk warrant a potential prison sentence of six months to three years, according to the European Union Drugs Agency.