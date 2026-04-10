WNBA Welcomes Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia As Newest Expansion Teams

As the WNBA embarks on its 30th season, the league and the NBA Board of Governors have formally approved three expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

The league, which had previously approved the expansion last July, made it official on April 9. The new franchises are joining other teams that will start playing this year, the Portland Fire & Toronto Tempo, after the league welcomed the Golden State Valkyries in 2025. Cleveland will begin playing in 2028, then Detroit in 2029, with Philadelphia starting in 2030.

The news comes ahead of this year’s WNBA Draft, taking place Monday, April 13, at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

The Dallas Wings will be selecting first as they hold the top pick, followed by the Minnesota Lynx at No. 2 and the Seattle Storm at No. 3. The Washington Mystics will pick with the No. 4 selection, and the Chicago Sky follows them with the fifth. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, as the expansion teams, will select sixth and seventh.

The list of players invited to this year’s draft is: Lauren Betts (UCLA), Azzi Fudd (Connecticut), Awa Fam Thiam (Spain National Team), Olivia Miles (TCU), Nell Angloma (France), Angela Dugalić (UCLA), Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Raven Johnson (South Carolina), Gianna Kneepkens (UCLA), Ta’Niya Latson (South Carolina), Cotie McMahon (Ole Miss), Madina Okot (South Carolina/Kenya), Kiki Rice (UCLA), and Marta Suárez (TCU/Spain).

The new season starts on Friday, May 8. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is excited about the upcoming season.

“Season 30 arrives at the perfect transformational moment in our league’s history–– marking both a defining milestone and the beginning of a new era for the WNBA. The unprecedented growth and momentum we’re experiencing today is the result of three decades of commitment-–from players, teams, fans, partners, and investors. As we step into this next dynamic era together, Season 30 is tracking to be our most memorable yet–– celebrating both how far we’ve come while highlighting the limitless opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate women’s basketball to new heights.”

RELATED CONTENT: WNBA Celebrates 30 Seasons Of Women’s Basketball With ‘Legacy Trail’ And Other Initiatives