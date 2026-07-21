(Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images) Sports by Edwian Stokes WNBA Holds Sandy Brondello Accountable For ‘Protected Species’ Comment Toward Angel Reese The one-game suspension highlights ongoing corporate governance, cultural accountability, and brand equity challenges across professional women’s sports.







The WNBA suspended Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello for one game July 19, after an inappropriate remark directed at Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese.

During Toronto’s 111-92 loss to Atlanta on July 17, broadcast microphones recorded Brondello expressing frustration to officials after Tempo player Nyara Sabally was called for a foul following a collision with Reese. Brondello stated that Reese was being treated like a “protected species.”

Although the phrase is commonly used in Australian sports to describe favorable officiating, it carries dehumanizing undertones in American contexts, especially when directed at Black women. In the United States, language suggesting certain athletes are ‘protected’ has historically undermined the legitimacy and accomplishments of Black women in sport and reinforced damaging stereotypes. Such remarks contribute to a broader culture of bias, where women of color are often unfairly singled out or subjected to amplified scrutiny. This makes it especially important for public figures to consider the impact of their words.

In an official statement announcing the discipline, the WNBA said it “expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”

Accountability In A Rapidly Expanding League

For BLACK ENTERPRISE readers interested in corporate governance, executive accountability, and equity in sports business, this incident highlights the need for cultural literacy among leaders in a global media environment. As the WNBA grows financially, driven by high-profile Black athletes like Reese, upholding workplace standards is essential to protecting the league’s brand. The WNBA has made diversity, equity, and inclusion central to its mission in recent years.

It launched the WNBA Justice Movement and established programs such as the Social Justice Council to address issues of race, gender, and equality within the league. Ongoing initiatives, including diversity hiring requirements and community education programs, reflect the WNBA’s commitment to fostering a civil and diverse environment on and off the court. Connecting incidents like this to the league’s wider efforts shows how business strategy and cultural values are closely woven in women’s professional sports.

Brondello, an Australian native and WNBA champion with Phoenix and New York, issued a public apology on X on July 18 and later addressed the media after practice.

Sandy Brondello said she reached out to Angel Reese immediately after the game. Here is Brondello’s full statement on being suspended and the backlash surrounding her comments during the Dream v Tempo game https://t.co/TQmO1t4I6F pic.twitter.com/o36ck7pAPp — Hoop There It Is (@HoopThereItIs__) July 19, 2026

On July 17, Brondello said she contacted Dream executives to arrange a direct conversation with Reese. She acknowledged she did not consider the wider racial implications of her language in the United States.

Player Empowerment And The Business Of Voice

Before the July 19 matchup against the Chicago Sky, Reese confirmed that she had accepted the apology and commended the league for addressing the issue promptly.

“I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours,” Reese stated via CBS Sports. “There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone—from fans to coaches to players. And I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball.”

Reese, a central figure in the league’s commercial growth, emphasized that athlete advocacy is essential for establishing systemic standards. When athletes speak out and shape the public narrative, it can influence sponsor interest, encourage greater fan engagement, and reinforce the league’s reputation for progress and integrity. Their presence and willingness to address important issues often drive business value for teams and the league as a whole.

“It’s important for you to use your voice and advocate,” Reese added, according to coverage by ESPN. “When you do speak out on things, address things head-on, I think it’s important to have change.”

Brondello served her unpaid suspension on July 20, when Toronto hosted the Las Vegas Aces.

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