Women by Kandiss Edwards Michelle Obama Praises Angel Reese For ‘Carrying Herself’ Well Reese has frequently been cast as a polarizing and problematic player in sports media narratives, Michelle Obama disagrees.







Former first lady Michelle Obama is standing firm in support of WNBA star Angel Reese. A strong women’s advocate, Obama urges the public to stop the “unfair and vitriolic” comments directed at the young athlete.

Obama has come to the defense of WNBA star Angel Reese, using a high-profile appearance on her podcast to push back against the “villain” narrative that has trailed the young athlete since her collegiate career.

In a newly released episode of the IMO podcast, Obama, Craig Robinson, and Reese engaged in open dialogue about the unique pressures of being perceived as a villain in the WNBA. The former first lady shared her own experiences with being mischaracterized during her eight years in the White House.

“It’s a big difference to have to deal with that kind of spotlight,” she emphasized. “It’s important to acknowledge that that’s not normal. There are few people who understand what it feels like to never, ever be able to blend in.”

Reese has frequently been cast as a polarizing and problematic player in sports media narratives. Reese responded to the high-profile shoutout with gratitude. The 2025 Victoria’s Secret model praised Robinson and the forever first lady for providing a safe space in the IMO podcast to tell her story.

“I appreciate you guys for making this a safe space for me because, as you said, the media has not always been great for me.” She continued, “I’ll take a fine before I have to go to media and feel like my back is against the wall… .This feels like a safe space. And one of the safest spaces that it’s been in a very, very long time for me.”

Obama praised the 23-year-old for taking her newfound fame in stride.

“You are handling yourself beautifully. I mean, it’s not just what you do, but the way you carry yourself, girl. I mean, it is really a joy to watch you manage it all, and you do it with a smile on your face with an excellent attitude,” Obama told her. “You are a special, special person.”

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