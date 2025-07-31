Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn WNBA Game Stopped After Sex Toy Thrown Onto Court 'Oh my gosh. Inappropriate. Get 'em out of here, whoever it is.'







Sports fans were buzzing when Atlanta Dream-Golden State Valkyries’ July 29 game was paused in the fourth quarter after a green dildo was thrown onto the court.

Footage of the bizarre moment quickly went viral, sparking a wave of jokes and reactions across social media.

“Oh my gosh. Inappropriate. Get ’em out of here, whoever it is,” announcer Morgan Ragan said in the clip shared by Outkick the Coverage founder Clay Travis.

Someone threw a green dildo on the court during a WNBA game tonight. pic.twitter.com/mFSESW6cfE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2025

The game was at a nail-biting moment. Atlanta and Golden State were tied at 75 with under a minute left, when the object suddenly dropped from above, bounced off the free throw line, and slid across the court at Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena. Video footage shows the object came from the crowd, but it’s unclear where it came from.

After the object landed on the court, officials let the teams finish the play before a timeout was called. Police and security walked onto the court to retrieve the object. Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery spoke with them briefly before the game resumed.

“Police and security are headed to the area where they’re going to try and figure out the fan, of course, everyone is going to point and nominate who it was,” announcer Jacob Tobey explained.

The Valkyries ended up beating the Dream, 77-75. But more people are talking about the sex toy that landed on the court instead of the game.

The bizarre moment came weeks after the WNBA All-Stars made headlines by wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts during the All-Star Game. Fans chanted “PAY THEM!” as league commissioner Cathy Engelbert presented Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier with the 2025 All-Star Game MVP trophy.

“The fans making that chant,” Collier said, “that gave me chills.”

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Derrick Johnson Is A Stalwart Leader Forging New Pathways For NAACP And Racial Equity

