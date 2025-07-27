Sports by Daniel Johnson A’ja Wilson Named First Ever Jr. WNBA Global Ambassador She noted that her ultimate goal with her participation in the program is to create the next A'ja Wilson







On the heels of her seventh appearance as a WNBA All-Star, Las Vegas Aces superstar forward A’ja Wilson has been named the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA, a moment that reinforces the commitment of the league’s stated mandate to grow the women’s basketball game.

According to a press release from the WNBA, the Jr. WNBA is a joint effort between the NBA and the WNBA that has focused on keeping girls between ages five and 17 interested in basketball since its inception in 2018.

As part of its efforts, the participants in the Jr. WNBA gain access to the Jr. WNBA Vision Box, which lets its recipients construct their own vision boards, reflecting their own hopes, dreams, passions, and goals for the future.

In a recent interview with WNBA.com, Wilson opened up about how much it means to her to be entrusted with the mission to engage with youth basketball players, many of whom likely look to her as a source of inspiration.

“Connecting with youth in the future of this game, it’s so near and dear to my heart. I was once in their position, literally not even knowing if I wanted to play basketball, not even knowing if I wanted to stay in sports. And because I did, it allowed me to be the person that I am today,” Wilson said.

She continued, “If you can see her, you can be her. If I can just be seen in these spaces and make it look like, ‘Yes, they can do this. You guys are no different from me,’ that’s what I hope my role could be. I’m blessed to have a platform that can reach the masses. So I’ll continue to speak up for them, being the voice for the voiceless and giving them something they can see, dream of, and want to pursue.”

Wilson will also serve as the Strategic Advisor to the Jr. NBA/WNBA Court of Leaders, a development program for top high school basketball players who will be chosen to receive mentorship and support from NBA and WNBA players.

She also noted that her ultimate goal with her participation in the program is to create the next A’ja Wilson.

“I would love to see someone take my space. A young girl who was once sitting down on that basketball is now coming back when she’s a WNBA All-Star, and she’s now ‘the new A’ja.’ That is what I see for the longevity of this program.”

According to Candice Haynes, the Director of Youth Basketball Development, the strength of the development program is its inclusivity.

“We really look at the Jr. WNBA as an opportunity to educate girls on different things they can do, not just as basketball players, but as young women,” Haynes told WNBA.com. “Whether that’s setting goals, thinking through different career opportunities, or just falling in love with the game and being a fan.”

She continued, noting that Wilson’s impact on the next generation of basketball players is already palpable. “She’s where these young people want to be. She’s an MVP, she’s a champion. But she’s also been successful off the court. That example is so important.”

Her last sentence encapsulates a maxim that WNBA media personality Ari Chambers often shares when posting clips of young fans engaging with WNBA players like Wilson, "The WNBA is so important," and Chambers, who often hosts Jr. WNBA events, noted in her comments to WNBA.com that this program is an avenue to getting and keeping more girls into basketball.

“The whole point is to keep girls in sport past the age of 14,” Chambers said. “Most of them said what they love most about basketball is the friendships they make. These are core memories they experience with their friends. Not only do we build better basketball players, but we build better character along the way.”

